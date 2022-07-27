Brooks: Why I snubbed Kaizer Chiefs and joined AmaZulu

The Johannesburg-born playmaker is content with his decision after leaving the Gauteng province to relocate to KwaZulu-Natal

South Africa international Ethan Brooks has divulged why he snubbed Kaizer Chiefs and joined AmaZulu FC from TS Galaxy last month.

The promising attacking midfielder was snapped up by Usuthu on a three-year deal despite having attracted interest from arguably the biggest football club in the country, Amakhosi.

Brooks explained that he moved to the Durban-based side as the club is based in his mother's home province, KwaZulu-Natal.

“It’s never an easy choice to join any club but it is something I had to think about and I’m happy that I decided to come here,” Brooks told Sowetan.

“Durban is a second home for me. My mom is from KwaZulu-Natal, so I used to visit that place.

"But also, AmaZulu have a lot of history and playing for a club like this you want to do your best and that’s what I hope to do when I get my chance."

The 20-year-old confirmed that the Soweto giants did make a formal approach while he was still a Galaxy player.

“Chiefs were one of the clubs that was after my service and there was a formal approach but I don’t want to talk about it," he added.

Despite missing out on Brooks, Chiefs have been active in the current transfer window signing seven new players.

George Matlou, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Dillon Solomons (all Swallows), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United), Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika (both Stellenbosch) and Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu) have all joined Amakhosi since last month.