Brooks 'exploring an opportunity in Europe' amid Kaizer Chiefs links

It has been confirmed that there is interest from PSL clubs in the Galaxy academy product who is one of the most talented playmakers in the country

South Africa international Ethan Brooks' representative Basia Michaels has divulged that they are 'exploring an opportunity in Europe' for the exciting player.



The TS Galaxy attacking midfielder has established himself as one of the most promising players in the Premier Soccer League in the last few seasons.



AmaZulu FC and Kaizer Chiefs are the two local clubs which have been constantly linked with Brooks who helped Bafana Bafana clinch the 2021 Cosafa Cup.



However, Michaels now revealed they are looking at the possibility of the 20-year-old moving to a European club.



“I think we all know that there’s been a lot of enquiries regarding Ethan and that remains the case," Michaels told SABC.



"We’ve also discussed the possibility of exploring an opportunity in Europe apart from a number of interests in the PSL. We’ve not taken a decision yet."



The Johannesburg-born player has made 43 appearances across all competitions for Galaxy since he made his professional debut in the 2019/20 season.



Last year, his exploits in the PSL caught the eye of Bafana coach Hugo Broos who used him during the team's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign.



Brooks, who is blessed with good vision, ball control and passing ability, has six caps for South Africa.