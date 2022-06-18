Brooks: AmaZulu win the race for midfielder from TS Galaxy

The 20-year-old was reportedly a target of Amakhosi who are rebuilding under new head coach Arthur Zwane

Ethan Brooks has completed his move to AmaZulu from fellow Premier Soccer League side TS Galaxy.

The diminutive midfielder signs for AmaZulu amid previous reports that Chiefs were interested in him.

Contract details of Brooks are yet to be revealed but Usuthu confirmed capturing the player through club director Manzini Zungu.

“Just can’t wait for Usuthu together next season,” wrote Zungu on social media as he posted Brooks putting pen to paper with AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu.

Just can’t wait for uSuthuTogether next season kuyodela umakhasana ⁦@AmaZuluFootball⁩ 🤞🏾nasi pic.twitter.com/uOsiiu7YcR — Manzini Zungu (@ManziniZungu_) June 17, 2022

Usuthu have signed the player who was widely reported to be on his way to Naturena.

Brooks joins the KwaZulu-Natal outfit after three seasons with TS Galaxy including two of them playing top-flight league football.

He made 25 PSL appearances last season, starting 18 of them while also featuring in two Nedbank Cup games.

While the 20-year-old is highly rated he never scored a goal or contributed an assist in a match.

That saw him losing his Bafana Bafana place when South Africa visited Morocco for a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier earlier this month.

That was after a period of being a regular in Hugo Broos’ side especially in the bid to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

It is yet to be seen if his AmaZulu performances will help him return to the national team.

A few days ago, Brooks’ agent Basia Michaels had confirmed interest in the player from overseas.

“I think we all know that there’s been a lot of enquiries regarding Ethan and that remains the case,” said Michaels.

“We’ve also discussed the possibility of exploring an opportunity in Europe apart from a number of interests in the PSL. We’ve not taken a decision yet.”

He joins an AmaZulu side that has signed Dumisani Zuma from Kaizer Chiefs as well as Frank Mhango from Orlando Pirates.

Augustine Kwem, Thendo Mukumela and the Chippa United duo of Veluyeke Zulu and Riaan Hanamub are reportedly on the way to Usuthu.

The signings by Usuthu come after 15 players were recently offloaded by the club.