Brockie’s goal against Cape Town City will boost his confidence – Maritzburg United’s Tinkler

The Team of Choice manager has expressed delight after the New Zealander’s goal

coach Eric Tinkler believes the goal scored by striker Jeremy Brockie against on Friday night will help to ease the pressure on the forward.

The former striker was expected to hit the ground running and score goals for the team of Choice, but Tinkler explained how football is not always like that.

Since joining the KwaZulu-Natal outfit just before the start of the current campaign, the ‘Sniper’ managed to find the back of the net for the first time after playing 11 Premier Soccer League ( ) matches.

“Jeremy has been fantastic this whole week at training. He came on with the right energy and mindset. He nearly scored two tonight (Friday)," Tinkler told the media as quoted by IOL.

"I am happy for him. I think, he needed that goal to lift off the pressure he has been carrying on his shoulders.

“The goal will give him confidence. He has worked hard. A lot of people don’t understand that it is hard when you are out as long as he has been. The expectations are high because of what Jeremy did at SuperSport [United].

"The expectations are that he is going to come out and continue where he was. But unfortunately, the game doesn’t work like that."

On the other hand, the former Bafana Bafana midfielder has also explained how he managed to keep the New Zealand international in high spirits.

“He obviously feels the pressure and I said to him: 'Jeremy you know what, let us take some pressure off you,” explained the coach.

“Take a bit of a rest, there’s no pressure. Let us give Clive Augusto an opportunity and I will rotate you because I’m only playing with one striker (Judas Moseamedi).

“That’s where the both of you will get an opportunity and if you score, fantastic but if you don’t, it doesn’t matter, relax, you are part of the squad.”

Having last scored in the PSL for the Brazilians against in August 2018, Brockie will hope to continue banging them in for the Telkom Knockout Cup finalists.