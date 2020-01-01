Brockie: There is interest in Mamelodi Sundowns striker – Agent

The New Zealand international’s agent has shared an update on his future at Chloorkop

As have until the end of this month to exercise the option to renew striker Jeremy Brockie’s contract, agent Mike Makaab reveals the interest on the prolific hitman.

The New Zealand international joined at the beginning of the current Premier Soccer League ( ) season, but his future remains a subject of speculation.

Because the 2019/20 season was forcefully suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, ‘The Sniper’ finds himself in a precarious position as far as his future is concerned and Makaab explains his client wants to play regular football.

“They’ve got until the end of the month. Sundowns haven’t exercised the option as yet but they do have until the end of May to exercise that option,” Makaab told IOL.

“There are a number of clubs that are interested in his services. Jeremy is keen to do anything as long as he will get game time. At the moment that’s his priority - getting game time in a good environment.

“He is a great professional. He takes great care of himself. He has been unfortunate but I have no doubt that he will get back on his feet again.

“He is working very hard behind the scenes during this lockdown so that by the time PSL action resumes, he is ready to rediscover his goalscoring form. That’s what Jeremy is about.”

The former SuperSport United forward completed his switch to Masandawana in January 2018 but failed to live up to expectations as he spent most of the time sitting on the stands.

Subsequent to a lack of game time and a frustrating spell, he was granted a loan move to the Team of Choice to regain his finishing touch but the suspension of this term could affect his chances to impress coach Pitso Mosimane.

In addition, the website reports coach Kaitano Tembo’s Matsatsantsa are interested in luring the 32-year-old back to Tshwane.

Looking at his displays under Eric Tinkler, Brockie has struggled to find his best form having netted only one goal in 15 competitive appearances before the current season was halted due to the pandemic.

However, with the PSL season expected to resume in July as media reports suggest, Brockie will look to help the Telkom Knockout Cup finalists to third-place as they target a spot in the Caf Confederation Cup.