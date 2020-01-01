Brockie: SuperSport United looking to re-sign Mamelodi Sundowns striker - Matthews

The experienced marksman looks destined to return to Matsatsantsa where he played his best football in the PSL

SuperSport United have confirmed they are looking to re-sign outgoing striker Jeremy Brockie.

This comes after Sundowns decided against extending the New Zealand international's contract which is set to expire at the end of this month.

Brockie had an unsuccessful stint with the Brazilians and he was loaned out to for the current season which has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic since last March.

SuperSport chief executive officer Stanley Matthews confirmed they are in talks with the player’s management company, ProSport International, about the possible return of Brockie.

“I think if you have a player who is your second-highest goalscorer in your history, he is available, free, and he is not classified as a foreigner anymore, that’s something worth considering," Matthews told IOL.

"We are in discussions with Jeremy’s agent [Mike Makaab, the chief executive officer of ProSport]."

Abram Raselemane holds the record of the highest number of goals at SuperSport with 57, while Brockie netted 54 times for the Tshwane giants between 2015 and 2018.

The 32-year-old was one of the best strikers in the country during his time with Matsatsantsa and he was signed by Sundowns midway through the 2017/18 season.

“Jeremy had our blessings when he left. He was open to a move because he wanted more money and we could not match what he wanted," Matthews said.

“At the end of the day, we had to make a business decision on him.”

SuperSport reportedly received R10 million when they sold Brockie to Sundowns having signed him from New Zealand side Wellington Phoenix in January 2015.

“We sold him for a [club] record fee and if we can bring him back two years down the line for free to come and finish his mission of being the No 1 goalscorer in the history of the club, it would make sense,” Matthews said.

“If we can agree terms, it is something that I will be prepared to take to my board for consideration."

Brockie enjoyed a lot of success at SuperSport as he helped the team clinch two Nedbank Cups and one MTN8 trophy during his three-year spell with the club.