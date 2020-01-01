Brockie: Maritzburg United release Mamelodi Sundowns striker

The 32-year-old has left the Team of Choice and will now wait for his contract at the Brazilians to expire before officially becoming a free agent

chairman Farouk Kadodia has confirmed the departure of Jeremy Brockie.

Brockie was on loan at the Team of Choice from until the end of the season.

However, with the suspended season set to be extended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Maritzburg United felt Brockie wasn't going to add value to the team and decided to part ways with him.

According to Kadodia, Brockie wasn't guaranteed game time in the remaining five league games.

"We've got only five games left, we are not going to assure him game time. That's the reason why (we let him go early) because he is a loan player. We had to make a decision if we were going to give him game time," Kadodia told IOL.

Brockie will become a free agent at the end of June after his parent club, Sundowns, indicated that they won't exercise the option they have on his current contract.

Kadodia said Brockie stayed in Pietermaritzburg for the past three months of the coronavirus lockdown and confirmed the marksman will join his family abroad now that he's left the club.

"He stayed here the whole lockdown. He stayed here without his family who had already gone. He is looking forward to meeting his family," he said.

"He has already left. I'm not too sure where he has gone to. Whether he is got a flight or not [I'm not too sure].

No, he won't be [part of the team that will finish the season]," concluded Kadodia.

The 32-year-old marksman had a difficult season with Maritzburg United - scoring just once and contributed a single assist in 15 appearances across all competitions.

His struggle for form started when he left SuperSport United for Sundowns in 2018.

Brockie scored just two goals in 32 matches for Sundowns before falling down the pecking order under the stewardship of Pitso Mosimane.

Reports suggest that SuperSport United will re-sign Brockie ahead of next season as the lanky striker looks to revive his career.

This is because Matsatsantsa could lose a few of their key players, including Bradley Grobler who is wanted by both and Mamelodi Sundowns.