Brockie: Mamelodi Sundowns striker happy to stay in South Africa

The New Zealand international is yet to find out whether he will return to Masandawana at the end of his loan stint

striker Jeremy Brockie faces an uncertain future at Chloorkop but he remains keen to ply his trade in the South African top-flight.

The ‘Sniper’ moved to join on loan from the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions at the beginning of the current term but agent Mike Makaab explains his client is focusing on regaining his form under coach Eric Tinkler.

Brockie’s future has been the subject of speculation in Tshwane as he failed to impress under Pitso Mosimane where he could not hit the back of the net on a regular basis.

“Brockie is still focused on regaining his form at Maritzburg United. He is working very hard. Yes, his contract is coming to an end in June at Sundowns but they have an option (to renew),” Makaab told IOL .

“Brockie is still keen to stay in . His family is happy here and we will see what will happen with his future in the next few months.”

Despite failing to also find his best form at the Telkom Knockout Cup finalists, Brockie’s manager remains confident the former Matsatsantsa striker can still regain his confidence in front of goal.

Having completed his switch from the reigning MTN8 champions in January 2018, Brockie struggled to solve the Brazilians' goalscoring issues and was eventually shipped out to the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

Taking a glance at his statistics, the 32-year-old has found the back of the net on one occasion across all competitions for the Team of Choice whilst providing a single assist thus far.

Meanwhile, Tinkler's men currently sit fifth on the PSL log table and the former Bafana Bafana star will hope the experienced hitman finds his form when the league resumes as it remains suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.