Brockie is more than welcome to rejoin SuperSport United - Tembo

The New Zealander will be a free agent soon and having previously spent three seasons at Matsatsantsa, the door has been opened for him to return

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has described Jeremy Brockie as “an exceptional player” and says the forward can come back to the club.

The 32-year-old New Zealand international will be a free agent from July 1 after opted against extending his contract following two and half seasons as their player, including a season loan stint at .

Maritzburg have also decided against permanently signing him and have since released him despite the possibility of the current season being completed.

With Brockie having previously spent three terms at SuperSport when Tembo was then club assistant coach, the Zimbabwean has close appreciation of the attacker and wants him back at the club.

“Although I’m still focusing on finishing the season before I can think of beefing up the squad, I’m happy to say that Brockie is more than welcome to rejoin us,” said Tembo as per Sun Sport.

“Any player who can add value to the team is more than welcome and Brockie is no different. He’s an exceptional player.”

In recent seasons, Brockie has failed to recreate the form of his SuperSport days that attracted Sundowns to sign him midway through the 2017/18 campaign.

When Downs came calling for his signature, he was playing under former Matsatsantsa coach Eric Tinkler who later on brought him to Maritzburg United.

Turning to his own future, Tembo is unmoved by reports linking coach Gavin Hunt to the SuperSport job.

After the announcement that Hunt will not be relocating to Limpopo following the sale of the Bidvest Wits franchise, the veteran coach has been rumoured to be on his way back to SuperSport with whom he won three Premier Soccer League ( ) titles between 2008 and 2010.

“I’ve never been worried about my future here. The focus has always been on getting the job done and exposing young players to the first team,” Tembo said.

“We’re looking forward to returning to training and finishing the season. Players can’t wait to report for camp.”

Finishing third on the PSL standings and qualifying for the Caf Confederation Cup if the season resumes would probably cement Tembo’s job for next season.

Matsatsantsa are currently placed third but face stiff competition for a top-three finish from , Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits.