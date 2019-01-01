Brockie hits back at Mamelodi Sundowns over injury claims

The PSL champions included the Kiwi in their list of injured players for the match with Bloem Celtic, but the player hit back by denying the claims

Striker Jeremy Brockie has vehemently denied ' claims that he is injured ahead of Saturday's clash against Bloemfontein .

The Brazilians took to their social media platforms to publish a list of players who will not be taking part in the MTN8 quarter-final encounter, and Brockie's name was there.

The tweet didn't sit well with the New Zealand marksman, who replied that he was not injured.

Sundowns immediately deleted the tweet but there was already a backlash from the social media users, including Andile Jali, who is Brockie's teammate.

Brockie hasn't been a regular under Pitso Mosimane in recent months, and while he has been linked with a possible move away from the club, Sundowns have yet to make a decision on whether or not he will be allowed to leave.

This latest development could mean a lot more than what both sides have claimed in the past - that Brockie was committed to the club.

Brockie made 17 appearances across all competitions for the Tshwane giants last season and found the back of the twice.

Overall, the 31-year-old forward has featured 32 times for the club and scored just twice since his arrival from SuperSport United in January 2018.