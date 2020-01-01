Brockie doesn't regret leaving SuperSport United for Mamelodi Sundowns

The New Zealand international left Matsatsantsa for the Brazilians in 2018 but he was sent out on loan after struggling to regaining his form

On-loan striker Jeremy Brockie has confirmed he is waiting to hear if will take up the one-year option on his contract at the end of the season.

The New Zealand-born marksman struggled to regain his goalscoring form soon after joining the Brazilians from SuperSport United.

He was then relegated to the stands as Pitso Mosimane preferred other players to lead the Sundowns attack ahead of him.

In a Q&A session with his Twitter followers, Brockie was asked about his future plans, and he revealed he cannot do anything until he gets an answer from the Tshwane giants on whether or not they will keep him beyond the expiry of his current deal.

Im currently doing waiting on an answer from MS of my option year gets taken. I can’t do anything until then https://t.co/RpsVQj7dMp — Jeremy Brockie (@JRBrockie) April 17, 2020

Brockie further revealed that he doesn't regret leaving Matsatsantsa for crosstown rivals Sundowns two seasons ago.

He left SuperSport United as one of the most lethal strikers in the but things didn't go according to plan as soon as he donned the yellow jersey.

I don’t have any regrets in anything I do but I learn from every decision I make https://t.co/9GOWUPzR5O — Jeremy Brockie (@JRBrockie) April 17, 2020

The 32-year-old scored 41 goals in 105 matches for Matsatsantsa before leaving for the Brazilians where he managed just two goals in 32 games across all competitions.