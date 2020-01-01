Brockie doesn't regret leaving SuperSport United for Mamelodi Sundowns
On-loan Maritzburg United striker Jeremy Brockie has confirmed he is waiting to hear if Mamelodi Sundowns will take up the one-year option on his contract at the end of the season.
The New Zealand-born marksman struggled to regain his goalscoring form soon after joining the Brazilians from SuperSport United.
He was then relegated to the stands as Pitso Mosimane preferred other players to lead the Sundowns attack ahead of him.
In a Q&A session with his Twitter followers, Brockie was asked about his future plans, and he revealed he cannot do anything until he gets an answer from the Tshwane giants on whether or not they will keep him beyond the expiry of his current deal.
Im currently doing waiting on an answer from MS of my option year gets taken. I can’t do anything until then https://t.co/RpsVQj7dMp— Jeremy Brockie (@JRBrockie) April 17, 2020
Brockie further revealed that he doesn't regret leaving Matsatsantsa for crosstown rivals Sundowns two seasons ago.
He left SuperSport United as one of the most lethal strikers in the PSL but things didn't go according to plan as soon as he donned the yellow jersey.
I don’t have any regrets in anything I do but I learn from every decision I make https://t.co/9GOWUPzR5O— Jeremy Brockie (@JRBrockie) April 17, 2020
The 32-year-old scored 41 goals in 105 matches for Matsatsantsa before leaving for the Brazilians where he managed just two goals in 32 games across all competitions.