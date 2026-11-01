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CM Grafica Milan Cardinale nuova 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
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Brocchi stresses: “Cardinale has changed. He is trying to recreate something that has always been at the heart of Milan’s success.”

Serie A
AC Milan

Former AC Milan midfielder Brocchi highlights Cardinale’s change on DAZN

Cristian Brocchi, a guest on DAZN's post-match coverage, gave his view on how Gerry Cardinale has changed: "He's the one who has changed. He pays a different kind of attention to the team and everything around it. Yesterday he organised a dinner with all of us former players; today Kaká was at the stadium… He's trying to recreate something that has always been at the heart of Milan's success. And I think he really has changed as a person, and in this respect he's doing new things that bring back affection and a sense of attachment."

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