British press see two very big problems for Slot successor Iraola at Liverpool

The British media are impressed by Liverpool's display in Sunday's friendly against Leeds United. Yet the newspapers are deeply concerned about two aspects at The Reds.

Liverpool made a very bright start to their third friendly of the season. In the first half, Andoni Iraola's side went into a comfortable 2-0 lead, thanks to goals from Luke Chambers and Florian Wirtz.

But Iraola made plenty of changes at half-time, and that did Liverpool's squad no favours. Leeds ran riot in the second half. Final score: 2-4.

Daily Mail were harsh on Liverpool, despite being impressed by the first half. "Liverpool were fresh and dynamic. It was exactly the style Iraola want to play. Lots of speed and intensity, but in the second half it fell apart."

"There is still really a lot of work to be done. Defending at set-pieces in particular was really very poor," the outlet concluded.

Sky Sports also highlighted Liverpool's struggles defending long throw-ins and corners, and pointed to the very thin squad that cost them dearly after the break. "They started superbly, but in the second half it all went badly wrong. Iraola still has a lot of work to do."

The Athletic felt last season's marquee signings, Alexander Isak and Wirtz, played well, but also pointed to the squad, particularly at the back. "At centre-back and right-back, it is really very thin. The way everything fell apart says a lot about how much is still needed. Defending set-pieces has not improved much either."