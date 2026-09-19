British media and Newcastle United fans cannot stop talking about Sean Steur, who goes off injured

Newcastle United edged out Hull City 2-1 at home in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Afterwards, much of the attention turned to Sean Steur, who went off injured.

Steur started for Newcastle for the third time since joining the club. Midway through the second half, the midfielder had to come off after appearing to feel his hamstring. It may have been cramp.

For Steur, the hope is that he will not be sidelined for long. On Friday, he was named in the Netherlands Under-21 squad for the first time.

Still, that call-up did not come completely out of the blue. Steur has made a strong impression in his first few months at Newcastle, and he also drew plenty of praise after the win over Hull.

"This is not normal for a player of his age. I am really, really very satisfied," manager Matthias Jaissle said of the former Ajax player.

Journalist Mark Douglas of the British The i Paper is also impressed by Steur. "There is so much to enjoy about Sean Steur. He drives forward at full throttle, takes initiative and presses with great intensity. Only 18 years old, but he already looks like a leader in this group."

Former Newcastle manager Steve Stone told the BBC: "Can we just mention how good Steur is? He is 18 years old, in a big match in the Premier League. He has been fantastic so far."

Across X, several fans have also run out of superlatives. "He is going to be an absolute star," one of them writes. Another adds, "You can already see that this boy is on his way to the top", while someone else calls him "Wonderboy".