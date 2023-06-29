Bring fear factor back to Kaizer Chiefs - Gordon Igesund advises new coach Ntseki

Former Orlando Pirates coach Gordon Igesund has advised newly-appointed Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki on how to deal with his players.

Chiefs appointed Ntseki as coach on Wednesday

It was a surprising decision by the club

Igesund comments on Amakhosi's move

WHAT HAPPENED? In recent seasons, Amakhosi players have been accused of lacking the commitment required of playing for such a big football institution. While previous coaches have come under fire as Chiefs struggled to end their trophy drought, players have also received their fair share of criticism.

But Igesund has some tips for Ntseki to be tough with his players after the former Bafana Bafana coach was named Amakhosi coach on Wednesday.

WHAT IGESUND SAID: “Ntseki has been given the opportunity now to coach Chiefs. I think we should give him the opportunity to go and do his job,” Igesund told Sowetan Live.

“They employed him for a reason, they feel he knows the players and it’s difficult to make a judgment call on a coach before he has even started his job.

“I think it was a big decision, but a lot of clubs are getting coaches who are inexperienced in certain departments — though I don’t think he [Ntseki] is that inexperienced. Now you have to let him do his job.

“He knows the players well and the philosophy or ethos of Kaizer Chiefs that has to be implemented. He has to be strong, make tough decisions and be strong with the players.”

AND WHAT MORE? Ntseki takes a job where some previous coaches have struggled to satisfy the hard-to-please Amakhosi fans.

“Whether he is the best coach for the job, that’s not the point right now,” continued Igesund.

“He obviously has to be a coach who can make decisions, be strong, have what he wants to give himself the best opportunity to be successful.

“Because if he is not a strong coach, he is not going to be successful by trying to please everybody. Kaizer Chiefs are normally a good group of supporters, but they want to see a coach who is working hard and knows what he is doing and is strong.

“They don’t want to see any favouritism. He coaches a big team. Chiefs need to get him what he needs and say, 'For the next two or three years, we are going to work on this team, and we are going to start winning things.'”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All eyes are on Ntseki now to see if he can transform the Soweto giants into a more competitive unit and be able to break Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance of local football.

Scrutiny on the Amakhosi coach has already started. It could get worse in the upcoming weeks as there is some eagerness from fans to see the type of players Ntseki will sign.

Player signings are where the most attention is after Chiefs were criticised for making mistakes in the transfer market in recent seasons.

WHAT NEXT FOR NTSEKI? The Soweto giants started pre-season training last week and Ntseki is now in charge of the team as he prepares for the upcoming campaign.