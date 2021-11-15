Bring back Mosimane to Bafana Bafana and give him six years - Khanye

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye wants Pitso Mosimane to return as Bafana Bafana coach.

Six months into the post-Molefi Ntseki era overseen by Hugo Broos, there have been question marks asked of the Belgian following their failure to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup. This is after a 1-0 defeat away to Ghana on Sunday.

Broos was hired by Safa on the strength of guiding Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

But Khanye feels Al Ahly coach Mosimane is the right man to lead Bafana.

“There was nothing special about Cameroon but credit to him they won the Afcon. But I think we should bring back Pitso. I know he is still there in Egypt” Khanye told iDiski TV.

“Pitso has proven himself, he is a South African, he understands players and he will call them according to his philosophy. I’m sure if you give him six years he is going to appoint junior national team coaches who use his philosophy.

“I don’t understand why Hugo Broos was appointed in the first place.”

Mosimane was in charge of South Africa between 2010 and 2012, having previously been Bafana’s assistant for four years.

But since leaving the national team, he has helped Mamelodi Sundowns to five Premier Soccer League titles as well as a Caf Champions League crown.

He then led Al Ahly to two Champions League titles and an Egyptian Premier League title.

While denouncing Broos after Bafana’s loss to Ghana, Khanye says the Belgian was wrong in his team selection.

“The penalty was questionable to me but we didn’t deserve to win. A team without a structure will not last,” said Khanye.

“I always say it, if you do not build a structure and foundation, you call wrong players and you win, that is some repeated luck. It is not a new thing that South Africa has not qualified. The South African coach wanted to apply methods he is not used to. He has been playing long balls all along but now he wanted to start play from the back with players who are not comfortable on the ball.

“We never played in the midfield. [Teboho] Mokoena and then TS Galaxy’s Ethan Brooks I don’t know why he is called for the national team. He has a bright future for TS Galaxy. He doesn’t have many assists at his clubs to justify his national team call-ups. Let’s not hurt his heart, he is a good player.

“Many people cannot separate criticism and reality. That boy is good but how many goals has he scored for TS Galaxy as well as assists. He has a bright future and should not be thrown into the deep end. He is doing well but there are many players the coach should have selected like Themba Zwane.”

Khanye says even if Bafana had beaten Ghana, they were still doomed not to progress past the play-off round of the World Cup qualifiers.