Brilliant Khuzwayo: Orlando Pirates goalkeeper retires from professional football

The talented shot-stopper, who is a former Bafana Bafana player, has sadly been forced to end his career at the age of 29

goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo has been forced into early retirement due to an ankle injury.

The lanky shot-stopper's future with the Buccaneers was uncertain after he was not allocated a jersey number for the 2019/20 campaign and did not appear on the squad list.

The Soweto giants have now revealed Khuwayo's injury was corroborated by independent medical reports and the player has since retired from professional football.

Khuzwayo explained he has accepted the situation and he thanked the Bucs fans for supporting him ever since he joined the club last year.

“It was a great feeling to come back to the club, unfortunately, due to my ankle, I was unable to fulfil my dream," Khuzwayo told the club's official website.

"I am a person who always wants to perform knowing I can give my all in everything I do however due to my ankle and after consultation with the specialists it was said that I wouldn’t be able to play at an elite level.”

The former under-23 international also thanked Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza, who signed him as a free agent after he parted ways with .

“For this reason, I can no longer continue the way I wanted to. I would like to thank all the supporters who have been behind me from the day I joined this club," he added.

"They were the main reason behind my motivation and drive to get better. They’ll always hold a special place in my heart.

"To management, especially the Chairman, thank you for all you have done for me," he concluded.

The former Pirates academy player rejoined the Buccaneers from Chiefs where he had played second fiddle to Itumeleng Khune.

Khuzwayo was hoping to establish himself at the club, but he picked up an ankle injury during the team's pre-season preparations ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

The Umlazi-born player never made his official debut for the club's first team, but he did play for Pirates in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC).