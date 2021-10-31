Brighton’s Mwepu: ‘Scoring against Liverpool at Anfield a dream come true’

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has celebrated his maiden goal in the 2-2 Premier League draw against Liverpool by describing it as a “dream come true”.

Liverpool looked to be in control at Anfield when goals from Jordan Henderson in the fourth minute and Sadio Mane in the 24th minute put them 2-0 up.

But an improved display saw the Zambia international halve the deficit in the 41st minute for his first top-flight goal before Leandro Trossard made it 2-2 in the 65th minute.

The 23-year-old Mwepu, who joined the Seagulls on a four-year contract at the start of the new campaign, found space on the right-hand side, looked up and fired the ball beyond Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker into the top left-hand corner.

Heading into the game at Anfield, Mwepu had managed four appearances, mostly coming on as a substitute and he was yet to find the back of the net.

The Chipolopolo has now taken to his social media pages to celebrate the moment.

Am just a boy from Zambia 🇿🇲 who had a dream of playing and scoring at Anfield and today the dream has been fulfilled..Glad to get my first premier league goal 💪 and what a performance from the team🔵⚪️#BolaNaLesa🤲🏻💫 pic.twitter.com/oVpfypPrbg — Enock Mwepu (@EnockMwepu45) October 30, 2021

“Am just a boy from Zambia, who had a dream of playing and scoring at Anfield and today [Saturday] the dream has been fulfilled,” Mwepu wrote.

“Glad to get my first Premier League goal and what a performance from the team.”

Brighton boss Graham Potter was elated with the team’s overall display, describing it as “fantastic”.

“It was a fantastic performance from the players. All of them played with such courage and with such intensity in what I thought was a fantastic game,” Potter told the club’s official website.

"Both teams went toe-to-toe and it’s a really good point with a performance we can build on.

“They were playing well at that point and we had a little bit of trouble putting pressure on them, but we changed it a little bit, and once we did that we had a bit more of a foothold in the game.

"We survived going 3-0 down, if that goes in it would have made it very difficult for us so it was a key moment. But from then we were amazing against a wonderful opponent and we’re delighted with the performance.”

Mwepu will hope to keep his starting role when Brighton host Newcastle United in their next league assignment at Falmer Stadium on Saturday.