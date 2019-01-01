Brighton vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Pep Guardiola's men stand on the bring of Premier League title success but travel to the AmEx under severe pressure from Liverpool

will be crowned Premier League champions 2018-19 if they overcome on Sunday at the AmEx Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side go into the final weekend of the season one point clear of Liverpool and are guaranteed a second successive crown if they match or better the finalists’ result.

City have previous experience of such last-day drama, with Sergio Aguero’s famous winning goal against in the 2011-12 campaign whisking the title away from .

Aiming to stop them this time around is a Brighton side that has already won its place in the league again for next term.

Squads & Team News

Position Brighton squad Goalkeepers Ryan, Button, Steele Defenders Dunk, Duffy, Bruno, Montoya, Bong, Bernardo, Balogun, Burn Midfielders Bissouma, Stephens, Kayal, Gross, March, Izquierdo, Jahanbakhsh Forwards Locadia, Murray, Andone

Brighton are without Davy Propper and Jose Izquierdo due to injury.

Chris Hughton is not expected to rotate his squad heavily for this game, despite it only being for pride from Albion's perspective.

Possible Brighton starting XI: Ryan; Saltor, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; Gross, Stephens, Kayal; Knockaert, Murray, Jahanbakhsh

Position Manchester City players Goalkeepers Ederson, Grimshaw, Muric Defenders Walker, Danilo, Laporte, Sandler, Garcia, Stones, Mendy, Otamendi, Kompany Midfielders Sterling, Gundogan, Sane, D. Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Fernandinho, B. Silva, Delph, De Bruyne Forwards Aguero, Jesus

Fernandinho is set to be a major absentee for Manchester City, while there are minor doubts over the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne.

Possible Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Gundogan, D. Silva; B. Silva, Aguero, Sterling

Match Preview

When Vincent Kompany lashed in a superb winner for Manchester City against Leicester on Monday, he might well have thought it would be the most dramatic moment of midweek football around Europe.

and both conspired to relegate the centre-back’s howitzer down that particular list, but the Belgian’s effort was, nevertheless, of incredible importance to his club, allowing them to maintain the upper hand in the Premier League title race going into the final day of the season.

For a long period of Monday’s game, it seemed that Brendan Rodgers’ side were about to burst the 12-game winning run that had taken the Citizens to the verge of the title, yet Kompany’s intervention – as brilliant as it was unlikely – carried them to a 13th victory in a row.

“Today there was a little bit of frustration because everyone was saying: 'Don't shoot, don't shoot!' - I could really hear it,” he joked. "It was annoying me and I said: 'Hold on a second – I haven't come this far in my career for young players to tell me whether I can take a shot or not.’ So I just took it!”

Pep Guardiola’s side must now work to ensure that Kompany’s contribution is decisive in the title race, which means overcoming Brighton.

Albion have nothing particular to play for, having already secured their Premier League survival, but with three draws in their last four games, including against and , a side that is winless in their last nine is unlikely to prove a pushover.

Pascal Gross, for one, has promised an almighty effort from the hosts.

“I am a professional and I want to win every game. Klopp deserves the title because Liverpool have played on the highest level,” he told Kicker.

“We will try everything to take a point against Manchester City.”

Recent history favours City, who claimed an FA Cup semi-final success over the Seagulls barely a month ago thanks to a Gabriel Jesus strike after just four minutes.

After that fixture, Guardiola hailed their opponents as an “incredible defensive team”; the Catalan knows that sealing the league title on Sunday is no formality.