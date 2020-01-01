Agent confirms talks for Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Tau to get UK work permit

The South Africa international will soon find out if he has done enough to get to realise his dream of playing in the Premier League next season

Percy Tau's agent Mmatsatsi Sefalafala says preparations for next season are underway for the & Hove Albion and Bafana Bafana attacker.

The left-footed player spent the 2019/20 season loan at , and he's set to return to his parent club now that the Belgian league has concluded.

Sefalafala refused to reveal what will happen with Tau but confirmed there's huge interest in the former man, while encouraging his fans to keep their ears on the ground on his next move.

More teams

"Our focus was finishing the [Belgian] season. Now, we can start preparing for the future because the season is over. I am not in a position to reveal what will happen next season but just keep your eyes peeled," Sefalafala told Independent Media.

"It's very rare that one wouldn't find clubs that are interested if you represent a player like Tau.

"He's the type of player every coach would want in their team. So, there will always be interest in him. Some even show interest in the middle of a season. So, this is something we are used to."

Sefalafala further stated that their focus as Tau's representatives are not on the teams that want the player, saying their priority is to get him the work permit that would allow him to play in the Premier League.

Tau had to be loaned two different Belgian sides in the last two seasons as he didn't qualify for a UK work permit, and while he stands a good chance of being granted one next season, his agent admits it has been difficult.

"However, our focus is not on the clubs interested in Tau. When had not discussed where Tau would go before the season got disrupted because of the coronavirus. We shouldn't rush things. It's important that we take our time to think about it properly," Sefalafala continued.

"Laws are laws but there are ongoing talks in trying to get him the work permit in .

"This is a sensitive matter and we're not folding our arms. Tau also wants to play in the EPL. I always get this question of the work permit. It's difficult but we are trying. Unfortunately, the rules and laws are still against us."

Article continues below

Sefalafala says Tau's failure to acquire a UK work permit has motivated him to work even harder, and she's pleased that the Witbank-born attacker has won the league title in ; something she didn't expect would happen so soon in his European career.

"It's rare for South African players to get the same opportunity Tau got. For him to play in so many competitions is huge. It encourages him to work harder. That's Percy for you. He faces difficult situations until they become easy," concluded Sefalafala.

"I am very happy that he won the league. To be honest, I didn't expect him to win the league just two seasons in Europe."