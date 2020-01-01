Brian Mandela: Harambee Stars defender joins champions Mamelodi Sundowns

The 26-year-old has been a free agent and was part of the Kenya team that beat Zambia 2-1 in an international friendly

international defender Brian Mandela Onyango has joined the Premier Division defending champions .

The towering central defender has been confirmed at the club for the next three seasons. The Brazilians have also confirmed the two parties have the option of extending the deal after the expiry of the initial term.

"Brian Onyango has joined Mamelodi Sundowns on a three-year deal with a two-year option to extend," Mamelodi confirmed on their official portal.

"The centre-back comes with a wealth of international and local experience as he has played for Santos, the Team Of Choice, and his national side. Onyango first moved to South Africa in 2012 to join the now ABC Motsepe based Santos.

"The Kenyan International joins Masandawana as a free agent, he last turned out for .

"Welcome to Masandawana Brian Onyango."

Initially, newbies Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) FC had stated Mandela was part of their squad for the new campaign. However, it has not been the case as the player has opted to play for the Masandawana.

The 26-year-old started his career at Posta in the 2010 season and after a year, he secured a move to the 11-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions FC where he played for two years before he moved to South Africa.

Mandela's first stop was at Santos where he played for three seasons and made 48 appearances, scoring three goals in the process.

His exploits interested Maritzburg United who went for his signature in 2015. He managed to make 77 appearances for the Team of Choice until 2019 when his contract expired. Since then, the towering defender has been a free agent.

However, he was part of Kenya's team that beat Zambia 2-1 in a friendly match staged at Nyayo Stadium on Friday, October 9. Mandela started in the heart of the Francis Kimanzi-led charges but was substituted later on for Wazito FC defender Johnstone Omurwa.

Mandela will now be part of the Mamelodi Sundowns team for the 2020/21 campaign.

The defending champions are currently second on the table with four points after playing two games this season.