Brian Baloyi fed up with Kaizer Chiefs players - 'It's about time we criticise publicly'

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has taken a swipe at the quality of players signed by the Soweto giants.

Chiefs endured difficult campaign last season

They extended their trophy drought

A club legend believes players lack quality

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs signed 10 players last season and most of them struggled to make a huge impact at the club. That saw the Glamour Boys finishing the term empty-handed and also failing to qualify for Caf inter-club competitions.

In a straight pointing of what he thinks is happening at Naturena, Baloyi is “not happy” and feels the players at Chiefs are of low quality.

WHAT WAS SAID: “We shy away from saying the truth. It’s about time we criticise publicly,” said Baloyi as per KickOff.

“I love the club and I have to be honest. I’m not happy with the club. There are no quality players, 50% of the players are not quality.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Soweto giants have an opportunity to improve their squad during this winter player transfer window. Following last season's blunders in signing players, they could now go into the market and bring in quality players.

They have already signed central defenders Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango who will need to prove that coming to Naturena was not a mistake. Other players like Mduduzi Mdantsane, Ranga Chivaviro, Khanyisa Mayo and DR Congo international forward Fiston Mayele are being linked with moves to Amakhosi.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? There appears to be confusion at Naturena as the team has started pre-season amid strong rumours that Zwane could be fired for Nasreddine Nabi.