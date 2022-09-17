Brentford vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Brentford against Arsenal on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Arsenal get back to action in the Premier League when they take on Brentford on Sunday at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Gunners are at the top of the pile with 15 points from six matches, however, they stumbled in their previous league outing against Manchester United and will look to get back to winning ways to maintain their lead in the number one position.

Meanwhile, the hosts will be full of confidence as they head into this fixture on the back of a convincing 5-2 win over Leeds United. They are ninth in the table with an equal number of points from six matches.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Brentford vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Game: Brentford vs Arsenal Date: September 18, 2022 Kick-off: 12pm BST / 7:00am ET / 4:30pm IST Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

USA Network is broadcasting the game on TV in the U.S. and it can also be streamed live on NBCSports.com. is broadcasting the game on TV in the U.S. and it can also be streamed live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event will each have the game between Brentford and Arsenal in the UK, with Sky Go providing the live streaming service.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well in Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Sky Go US USA Network NBCSports.com. India Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Hotstar