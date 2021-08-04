Brentford FC and Hollywoodbets set for English Premier League Debut

Hollywoodbets become the first South African sports betting company to appear on the front of a Premier League jersey

Leading South African Sports Betting Operator, Hollywoodbets and West London outfit, Brentford Football Club are set for an exciting debut on football’s biggest stage, the English Premier League (EPL). Known as “The Bees”, Brentford had a stellar 2020/21 season in the Sky Bet Championship and have duly earned the right to compete against some of the strongest teams in world football.

Hollywoodbets joined Brentford FC’s remarkable promotion campaign in November 2020, with its logo appearing on the back of all official matchday jerseys. Coinciding with the launch of The Bees’ sleek new kit for the upcoming season, Hollywoodbets is proud to announce its front of jersey sponsorship of Brentford FC. This marks an exciting step for Hollywoodbets, making them the first South African sports betting company to appear on the front of a Premier League jersey.





After a 74-year absence from the top flight in English football and 10 promotion play-off attempts in various leagues and divisions, Brentford FC are now set to make their presence noticed to EPL viewers around the world. With exciting tactics and a progressive attitude towards the game, the Premier League new boys will entertain their legion of supporters on Friday, 13 August 2021 when the Bees have the privilege of lifting the curtain on the new 2021/22 season with a mouth-watering clash against London rivals, Arsenal FC.

Jon Varney, Chief Executive at Brentford Football Club said, “Our promotion to the Premier League means we are now broadcast in more homes around the world than any other league or competition. This global platform creates an opportunity to grow interest in The Bees and for us to maximise commercial returns to reinvest in our squads. Whilst it is important to grow revenue it is also important to build relationships with organisations who share our values. Hollywoodbets have been with us on our journey to the Premier League and we are delighted they have decided to invest further and become our front-of-jersey sponsor.”

Hollywoodbets Brand and Communications Manager, Devin Heffer, had this to say, “After last season’s partnership with Brentford, and being part of their journey to the play-offs, we are proud to be a part of such a special football club. We share similar values and we have the motivation to keep pushing ourselves to new heights. Continuing this sponsorship and debuting with The Bees on the front of their jersey in the English Premier League is a dream come true for us. This is a proud moment for our country, and for South African football fans, and we are excited to bring our customers closer to the most watched league in the world.”





For more information on the Hollywoodbets My Community Programme, please click here.