'Breathtaking' Spurs saluted after astonishing Champions League comeback against Ajax

Lucas Moura's second-half hat-trick sealed a win for the ages for Tottenham, who will face Liverpool in the final

Heading into Wednesday night’s game between and , nobody expected that it could possibly provide more drama than ’s incredible comeback against on Tuesday.

And then, somehow, it did.

Down 2-0 at half-time, Spurs needed three goals to advance to the final and incredibly, they found them all through Lucas Moura.

Article continues below

The Brazilian became an instant Tottenham legend with his second-half hat-trick, with the last of the three goals coming in the 96th minute to dramatically seal a place in the showpiece in Madrid.

There was of course plenty of reaction to Spurs sealing their place in the final, where they will take on Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Even an fan can appreciate the astonishing performances by @LFC and @SpursOfficial over the last two nights. Two underdogs defying the odds to set up an all English Champions League Final. Congratulations and good luck to both teams in the final. #AJATOT — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 8, 2019

.@SteveNash was in tears at full-time of Tottenham's win pic.twitter.com/ifEZEbinYR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 8, 2019

"You'll never see a comeback like last nights Liverpool game ever again"



Tottenham: "Hold my beer"



Ajax 2 Spurs 3



#AJATOT pic.twitter.com/qGPLKBqct5 — Mahad Daacad (@Mahaddaacad20) May 8, 2019

Don’t forget Lucas Moura is a PSG reject, whom they have sold to make space for Neymar to come in and win them UCL.



The irony!! pic.twitter.com/lTeVCUL103 — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) May 8, 2019

Just rang my dad, a lifelong Spurs fan, to congratulate him.

Hardest phone call of my life. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 8, 2019

When you've seen Origi and Moura help their teams into the Champions League Final like that, that stuff Jesus did in the Bible doesn't seem all that anymore. Man needs to up his game. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 8, 2019

If Spurs' new ground isn't immediately named Lucas Moura Stadium, their spot in the final should be forfeited. — Brooks Peck (@BrooksDT) May 8, 2019

Fell on the floor & started crying when Moura netted in the final minute & I’m not even ashamed to admit that. This is what it means. No matter what happens in Madrid, I will never forget this journey. Unbelievable. — Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) May 8, 2019

Liverpool: "NOTHING WILL EVER TOP THAT."



Spurs: "HOLD OUR BEER."



🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺 pic.twitter.com/sixLDXhMM6 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) May 8, 2019

8 - Spurs will be the eighth different English team to feature in a European Cup/Champions League final, after Arsenal, , , , Liverpool, and . Inspired. #AJATOT pic.twitter.com/ZZ7OKW4rPQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2019

FOOTBALL YOU ARE AMAZING. JUST AMAZING — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) May 8, 2019

- New stadium issues

- Most home games at Wembley

- No signings in either window

- Squad full of World Cup players



Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs have taken all of this in their stride to reach a Champions League final and finish above Arsenal in the league.



👏 pic.twitter.com/b3aAI7vDMP — bet365 (@bet365) May 8, 2019

👏 When Pochettino took over at Tottenham, they hadnt finished above 4th in 29 years and had never got past a Champions League quarter-final



He's now taken them to 4 consecutive Top 4 finishes and their first ever Champions League final!



What. A. Man #AJATOT pic.twitter.com/SxoR11ZCLa — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) May 8, 2019