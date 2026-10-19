The Portuguese Football Federation have confirmed a sanction against Cristiano Ronaldo, handed down after the star walked out of the Portugal camp during the international break.

The punishment is a 30-day suspension and a fine of 255 euros, imposed for leaving the national team's base in Denmark during the most recent window.

Crucially, the ban won't rule Ronaldo out of Portugal's next two matches, against Denmark on 14 November and Wales on 17 November. The captain left the camp on 30 September.

Under the Portuguese Football Federation's disciplinary code, Ronaldo could have faced anything from a one-month to a six-month suspension plus a financial fine. In the end he got off with the minimum, a 30-day ban.

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Text of the sanction

The full text of the ruling read as follows: "Based on the foregoing and the grounds set out, the Disciplinary Council, Amateur Section, of the Portuguese Football Federation decided, in this case, to consider the charge fully justified, and accordingly, to convict the accused Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro of committing the disciplinary offence provided for and penalised under the first paragraph of Article 160 of the disciplinary code of the Portuguese Football Federation, in a single incident and deliberately."

He added: "Accordingly, it was decided to impose a suspension of 30 days, in addition to a financial fine of 2.5 accounting units, equivalent to 255 euros (two hundred and fifty-five euros)."