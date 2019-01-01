Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Mpho Makola leaves Orlando Pirates

The 33-year-old player is now a free agent and it remains to be seen whether Amakhosi will snap him up

have announced the departure of one of their senior players, Mpho Makola.

The attacking midfielder was initially transfer listed by the Soweto giants at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Makola was used as a bit-part player by Bucs head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic and he ended up making only 13 appearances in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The Buccaneers have now decided to part ways with Makola on Wednesday as they trim down their squad ahead of the new 2019/20 season.

A club statement read: "Orlando Pirates Football Club has parted ways with Mpho Makola."

"An agreement has been reached for the mutual termination of the contract following a meeting with the player today."

"Makola joined the club in 2012 where he went on to register over 170 appearances for the Buccaneers in a career which saw him score 21 goals and register 28 assists."

"The club would like to thank Mr Makola for his service and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours."

Makola enjoyed success with Pirates after joining the club from prior to the start of the 2012/13 campaign.

The Alexandra-born free-kick specialist was one of Bucs' key players as the team clinched the 2014 Nedbank Cup - scoring once in five appearances.

Nicknamed Bibo, Makola has been linked with Pirates' arch-rivals during the current transfer window.