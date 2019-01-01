Orlando Pirates sign Zambian winger Austin Muwowo

The Buccaneers have beefed up their attack by signing a free scoring winger, who will be looking to impress in South Africa

have announced the signing of Zambia international Austin Muwowo.

The winger has secured a move to the Buccaneers from Zambian side Nkana FC.

Bucs made the announcement on their official website on Wednesday afternoon as they reinforced their attack ahead of the new 2019/20 campaign.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is delighted to announce that it has reached an agreement with Nkana FC for the services of Austin Kaunda Muwowo."

"The Zambian winger was on loan at Forest last season where he went on to become one of the top performers in the Zambian Premier League, having registered 10 goals and 8 assists for the side managed by former Buccaneer Perry Mutapa."

"In that season Muwowo, finished the season as the league's joint-top goalscorer with his Rangers teammate Zikiru Adams and Napsa Stars striker Laudit Mavugo," a club statement read.

The 22-year-old player's impressive displays in the Super League earned him a place in the Zambia squad which participated in the 2019 in Durban.

Muwowo helped Chipolopolo win the regional tournament as they defeated Botswana's Zebras in the final.

The former Forest Rangers attacker becomes Pirates' ninth signing as they prepare for the new season.

Bucs have also snapped up Joris Delle, Bongani Sam, Fortune Makaringe, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Gabadinho Mhango, Kabelo Dlamini as well as Tebogo Tlolane.

Furthermore, the Soweto giants revealed Gladwin Shitolo has been loaned out to Lamontville for the second time.

Last month, Pirates announced Shitolo had rejoined Chipp United following a successful short loan spell with the Eastern Cape-based club.

However, the 29-year-old player has now rejoined Arrows having spent the 2015/16 season with the KwaZulu-Natal side on loan from Pirates.

"Meanwhile, defender-cum-midfielder Gladwin Shitolo has agreed terms to join Golden Arrows on a season-long loan," another club statement read.

Shitolo made 16 appearances across all competitions for Chippa after joining the club midway through last season.