Orlando Pirates part ways with homesick Brazilian Caio Marcelo

The promising central defender has returned home following an unsuccessful spell with the Soweto club

Premier Soccer League ( ) giants Orlando Pirated have announced the departure of Caio Marcelo.

The young defender spent one season with the Buccaneers having joined the club from Brazilian side Nova Iguaçu in August 2018.

The Bucs website explained that Marcelo's contract was terminated after the player submitted a transfer request indicating that he was homesick.

A club statement read: " Football Club has parted ways with Caio Marcelo. The Club has agreed to release the player as per his request."

"Marcelo had submitted a request in writing citing homesickness and inability to adjust to his new surroundings as reasons to want to go back to ."

"The club has since acceded to Mr Marcelo's request having spoken to the player and his father. We would like to wish him the best in his future endeavours."

This announcement came as a surprise because Pirates had previously announced they had reached an agreement for the release of Marcelo to PSL outfit last month.

The deal included Gladwin Shitolo, Phetso Maphanga and Diamond Thopola, who also left the Buccaneers for the Chilli Boys.

Pirates did not indicate whether the players had joined Chippa on loan or permanent deals.

According to recent reports, Marcelo was unhappy with the Bucs management's decision to loan him out to the Eastern Cape-based side without his consent.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old player has since left , having struggled to establish himself at the four-time PSL champions.

Marcelo made only five PSL appearances and found the back of the net once which was against in November 2018.