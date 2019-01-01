BREAKING NEWS: Orlando Pirates duo Thamsanqa Gabuza and Kudakwashe Mahachi join SuperSport United

The Buccaneers have decided to part ways with the two attackers after signing strikers Frank Mhango and Tshegofatso Mabaso

have announced that two of their players will be joining their Premier Soccer League ( ) rivals SuperSport United.

Winger Kudakwashe Mahachi and striker Thamsanqa Gabuza are set to complete their moves to the Tshwane giants from the Buccaneers.

Bucs released the following statement regarding the two players, who battled for game time during the recent 2018/19 season.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club has reached an agreement with SuperSport United for the services of Kudakwashe Mahachi and Thamsanqa Gabuza."

"Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to thank SuperSport United for the professional manner that these negotiations were held."

"The Club would like to wish Gabuza and Mahachi the best of luck in their future endeavors," a club statement read.

Gabuza, who joined Pirates from Lamintvulle in 2013, thanked the Soweto giants as he ended his six-year spell with the Houghton-based club.

“I would like to thank the entire Orlando Pirates family for all they have done for me during my stay here; I leave here with a lot of wonderful memories and lifelong friendships," Gabuza said.

“I would like to also especially thank the Chairman for the father figure role he has played in my life," he concluded.

Gabuza helped the Buccaneers clinch the 2014 Nedbank Cup and he was also a key player as the team reached the 2015 Caf Confederation Cup final.

Meanwhile, Mahachi joined Pirates from prior to the start of the recent 2018/19 season following a successful loan stint with Arrows.

The Zimbabwe international, who is currently at the 2019 (Afcon) finals with the Warriors, struggled to establish himself at Bucs as he made only 11 PSL appearances and netted three goals.

Mahachi will be looking to revive his career at SuperSport where he will link-up with his Zimbabwe team-mate Evans Rusike.