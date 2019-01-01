BREAKING NEWS: Orlando Pirates appoint Jyri Nieminen as new goalkeeper coach

The Buccaneers have reinforced their technical team following the departure of the former Swansea City goalkeeper trainer

Orlando Pirates have appointed Jyri Nieminen as their new goalkeeper coach ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The Finnish trainer has joined the Premier Soccer League ( ) giants from American side , who are campaigning in the Major League Soccer ( ).

Nieminen has filled the void left by Andrew Sparkes, who recently left the Buccaneers after one season with the club.

The Soweto giants have now moved swiftly to replace the Welsh trainer as they reinforced Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's technical team.

Bucs made their announcement on their official website on Monday morning:

" Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Jyri Nieminen as the First Team Goalkeeper Coach."

"Nieminen joins the club having recently served as Goalkeeper Coach for MLS outfit San Jose. Before his move to the United States of America, Nieminen worked as the Goalkeeper Coach for the Aspire Academy and U-17 National Team, where he specialised in elite player development and game analysis."



"Nieminen received his UEFA A Goalkeeping license in 2016, possesses a degree in physical education and has a working knowledge of six languages, including fluency in English."

"The new coach replaces Andrew Sparkes who vacated his position last month. Tervetuloa Jyri!," a club statement read.

The 31-year-old will work with Bucs' three experienced goalkeepers Brilliant Khuzwayo, Siyabonga Mpontshane and Wayne Sandilands next season.

Pirates recently released Jackson Mabokgwane with his contract set to expire at the end of this month.