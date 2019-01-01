BREAKING NEWS: Kaizer Chiefs sign Zesco United striker Lazarous Kambole

The highly-rated forward becomes Amakhosi's first signing as they prepare for the new 2019/20 campaign

Premier Soccer League ( ) giants Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of Zesco United striker Lazarous Kambole.

The Zambia international was also linked with Chiefs' Premier Soccer League (PSL) rivals and FC.

However, Amakhosi have now announced that they have concluded the signing of Kambole on Tuesday.

A club statement read: "Breaking News: Building For The Season."

"Kambole joins Chiefs! have agreed on a deal to sign Lazalous Kambole from Zesco United FC on a three-year contract. Kambole is 25 years old and will join Amakhosi effectively on 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022."

The 25-year-old player joins Amakhosi having established himself as one of the top strikers in the Zambian .

Kambole, who recently helped Zesco win the 2019 in Durban, won two Super League titles with Zesco between 2017 and 2018.

The Lusaka-born player also made headlines across the African continent when he scored a hat-trick in five minutes in a Caf match against Eswatini giants Mbabane Swallows.

Caf later confirmed that Kambole's hat-trick as the fastest recorded in the history of the continental tournament.

Kambole is seen a replacement for Venezuelan striker Gustavo Paez, who was released by the Soweto giants towards the end of the recent 2018/19 season.

The prolific forward will compete with the likes of Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro in Chiefs' striking department next season.