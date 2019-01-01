Kaizer Chiefs decide against renewing Ryan Moon's contract

Moon's three-year relationship with Amakhosi has come to an end after the club decided against renewing his contract

have announced the departure of striker Ryan Moon from the club.

According to Amakhosi, Moon's contract, which was coming to an end on June 30, will not be renewed.

The Soweto giants took to their social media platforms to announce their decision not to take an option to renew Moon's contract.

Moon NOT renewed. Kaizer Chiefs will not be exercising the option to extend Ryan Moon's three-year contract when it expires on 30 June 2019. Good luck & thank you for your service, Ryan. More updates will follow in the next few days.

The club went further to announce that more updates should be expected in the next few days as preparations for next season takes shape.

Moon's departure comes less than 24 hours after assistant coach Shaun Bartlett confirmed that at least five to six players will be released before the start of the upcoming campaign.

The 22-year-old joined Amakhosi from three seasons, and while he was a popular figure in Steve Komphela's final season at Chiefs, his dip in form last season probably forced the club to part ways with him.

He failed to find the back of the net in 18 appearances across all competitions this past season as Chiefs struggled for positive results throughout the season.

Overall, Moon made 42 times for Amakhosi during his three-year stint and scored six goals.

He becomes the sixth player to leave the Naturena-based club in recent months.

Hendrick Esktein, Virgil Vries, Gustavo Paez, Khotso Malope and Bhongolethu Jayiya have all left Amakhosi for various reasons.