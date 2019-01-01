Kaizer Chiefs confirm Teenage Hadebe's departure to Yeni Malatyaspor

The towering central defender has left the Soweto giants after two full seasons with Ernst Middendorp's side

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the departure of Teenage Hadebe to Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor.

This comes after Goal reported that Amakhosi were in talks with Malatyaspor over the transfer of the Zimbabwean defender.

The Soweto giants announced that Hadebe will travel to on Saturday to undergo medicals before signing on the dotted line for the Super Lig outfit.

A club statement reads: " have agreed to an outright sale of Teenage Hadebe to Yeni Malatyaspor."

"Malatyaspor is based in Malatya, Turkey. The club plays in Süper Lig."

"Hadebe attracted the Turkish with his performances at the 2019 currently taking place in ."

"He is set to undergo medicals tomorrow in Turkey."

"The Zimbabwean defender is the second Chiefs player to join a Turkish club in a period of a year."

"Siphiwe Tshabalala joined Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor at the end of 2018."

Thank you to Teenage Hadebe for his service to the Club. We wish you well in all your endeavours. Good luck in Turkey. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/jIOmrpui9U — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) July 12, 2019

Hadebe joined Chiefs from Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League side Chicken Inn prior to the start of the 2017/18 season.

The left-footed player struggled with injuries during his time with Amakhosi as he was reduced to just 26 appearances in the between 2017 and 2019.

He helped Naturena-based side reach the 2019 Nedbank Cup final where they were stunned by National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy.