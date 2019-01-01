BREAKING NEWS: Chippa United sign former Sundowns defender Mashaba and Orlando Pirates trio

The Chilli Boys have announced the signings of seven players as they look to secure a Top 8 finish in the PSL

Former defender Mzikayise Mashaba has found a new home at .

The left-footed player, who can also play as a winger, has been a free agent since he parted ways with Sundowns in 2017.

The Chilli Boys have been one of the busiest teams in the current transfer window and they also confirmed the signings of six more players.

Zimbabwean international twins Kevin and Elvis Moyo have completed their transfer to the Eastern Cape-based outfit from Zimbabwe's .

The club also confirmed the signing of trio Diamond Thopola, Meshack Maphangule and Sandile Mthethwa.

While Nigerian striker Augustine Kwem, who was once on the books of Seesports Football Academy in , has also joined the Chilli Boys.

Chippa made the announcement on their official Twitter page on Friday afternoon:

“The arrival of gifted Zimbabwean international twins Kevin and Elvis Moyo has reasserted Chippa United’s intentions to finish in the Top 8 in the upcoming season. The Moyo twins, who play at centre back and left-back respectively, were signed from Zimbabwean football giants, FC Platinum.

“The club also welcomes our former captain and Bafana Bafana international Diamond Thopola, while the midfield maestro Meshack Maphangule and young defender Sandile Mthethwa have also joined us from Orlando Pirates.

"Another exciting signing is that of former Sundowns left back Mzikayise Mashaba and Nigerian international striker Augustine Kwem," a club statement read.

Chippa will start their 2019/20 campaign against newly-promoted side Stellenbosch FC at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, August 3.