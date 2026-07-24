Breaking: Jürgen Klopp appointed Germany manager until the 2030 World Cup

The German Football Association appointed Jürgen Klopp as the new head coach of the Germany national team on Friday. He takes over from Julian Nagelsmann, who left his post after the failure at the 2026 World Cup.

Klopp, 59, has signed a contract running until the end of the 2030 World Cup and will begin his duties on 15 August, the German association revealed in an official statement.

The green light came once the association's General Assembly council ratified his appointment, the final step before the official announcement.

Since leaving Liverpool in 2024, Klopp had turned down several coaching offers. Now he returns to the dugout through the door of international football for the first time in his career.

Nagelsmann's departure followed Germany's exit in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. Paraguay knocked them out on penalties (5-4) after the match ended in a draw, an elimination that fell far short of the objectives the association had set before the tournament.

Nagelsmann had taken charge in September 2023, succeeding Hansi Flick, before his contract, which ran until 2028, was terminated by mutual consent.

Guardiola's man among Klopp's backroom staff

Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders and Sven Bender will make up Klopp's assistant coaching staff.

Krawietz and Lijnders count among Klopp's closest assistants over many years, having achieved numerous accomplishments alongside him at Liverpool, most notably winning the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

Lijnders (43), the Dutchman, recently served as assistant coach to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, while Krawietz (54) joins the German association from the Red Bull group, having previously worked with Klopp at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

Sven Bender (37) returns to the German association after coaching stints with Borussia Dortmund and Unterhaching. He had previously worked as an assistant coach for Germany's under-16 and under-17 teams between 2022 and 2024, alongside a playing career that brought seven senior caps.

Klopp: the Germany national team unites us more than anything else

Klopp said after signing the contract: "The national team is capable of uniting Germans as nothing else does, and that is what makes this task so special for me."

He added: "I am grateful for everything I experienced and learned over the past year and a half with Red Bull, and I also thank them for the spirit of cooperation and openness that made this agreement possible."

He continued: "I now look forward to this special task in German football, and we will work together with humility and patience to build a team that fights for one another, enjoys football, and deserves the German fans to rally around it with full conviction."

German association: he was our first choice without hesitation

The president of the German association, Bernd Neuendorf, confirmed that Klopp had been the leading candidate from the outset, saying: "Jürgen Klopp embodies passion, credibility and the ability to inspire others, and that is why he was our first choice without any hesitation after Julian Nagelsmann's resignation."

He added: "I extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to reaching this agreement, foremost among them Oliver Mintzlaff for the constructive negotiations and his cooperative spirit, as well as Aki Watzke for his great support."

Hans-Joachim Watzke, the first vice-president of the association, said: "For me, Jürgen is one of the best coaches in the world. He develops his players and is skilled at leading people and uniting them, and that is exactly what the Germany national team needs."

Rudi Völler, the German association's sporting director, said: "Over many years, Jürgen Klopp has proven his ability to develop young players and achieve results under pressure. He also possesses a leadership personality capable of motivating players and fans, and I am excited to work with him."

One of the most prominent German coaches

Klopp ranks among the most prominent coaches in the history of modern German football. He enjoyed major success at Borussia Dortmund, leading them to two Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012 alongside the German Cup in 2012.

At Liverpool, the German coach built a remarkable era. He led them to the UEFA Champions League title in 2019, then ended a three-decade wait by returning the club to the Premier League summit in 2020.

His first international gathering with Germany comes at the end of September and the beginning of October, when he will oversee four internationals. It starts with a clash against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on 24 September, then Greece at home in Augsburg on 27 September, before Serbia in Munich on 1 October, and finally a meeting with Greece in Thessaloniki on 4 October.

The German association hopes Klopp will lead the rebuild and restore the national team's standing on the international stage, with the 2030 World Cup foremost among the challenges ahead.