BREAKING: Baroka FC sign former Bidvest Wits and Platinum Stars winger Gerald Phiri Jr

Bakgaga have reinforced their squad with the signing of the well-travelled player, who signed a three-year deal

FC have announced the signing of former winger Gerald Phiri Jr.

The Malawi international was on the books of National First Division (NFD) side Cape Town during this past season.

Phiri recently parted ways with the Urban Warriors after the team failed to secure promotion back to the Absa Premiership.

Baroka have since snapped up the skillful player and the club made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Saturday

"Baroka FC⁩ we have signed Gerald Phiri Malawian International on 3 years Contract. It’s his birthday today," a club statement read.

Phiri, who turned 26 on Saturday, is making his return to the South African top-flight, having turned out for Wits and Platinum Stars (now defunct) in the past.

The left-footed player had two spells with Stars - making 26 appearances in the league and he hit the back of the net four times.

However, the former Mighty Wanderers attacker made only six appearances in the league for Wits and he scored once in the process.

Phiri is a well-travelled player, having also turned out for Zimbabwean giants CAPS United and Botswana champions Township Rollers.

Article continues below

His exploits at the ongoing 2019 attracted interest from Baroka, who have now added him to their squad ahead of the new 2019/20 campaign.

The lanky player found the back of the net three times as the Flames finished fifth in the regional tournament.

He becomes Baroka's second signing after the Limpopo-based side also acquired Phiri's countryman Richard Mbulu from Mozambican outfit Costa dol Sol last month.