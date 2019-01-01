Brazilian police close Neymar rape investigation

The PSG man denied an accusation of rape made by a woman in May and Sao Paulo police have not found enough evidence to bring charges

Police probing rape allegations against star Neymar announced they have closed their investigation due to a lack of evidence.

Investigators at the Sao Paulo police station where a Brazilian woman made the accusation in May confirmed on Tuesday the case has been passed to public prosecutors, who have 15 days to make an evaluation and final decision.

"I concluded the investigation yesterday. I did not see enough elements to indict," Sao Paulo police investigator Juliana Lopes Bussacos said in a press conference.

Neymar has vehemently denied claims he raped the alleged victim in a Paris hotel room on May 15.

The woman claimed in a television interview with SBT Brasil that she exchanged messages with the 27-year-old on social media before meeting him at the Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe.

She said she returned to two days later but was too emotionally shaken to report the incident until May 31.

Neymar subsequently posted an Instagram update in which he claimed the allegations were part of an extortion attempt.

“I'm being charged of rape,” he said before deleting the video. “It's a heavy word, it's a very strong thing, but it's what's happening right now.

“I was taken by surprise. It was very bad, very sad to hear that. You know my character, you know what I mean, you know I would never do something like that.

“But I've been exposed to it and I'm here to make a face of it, because I know that any news with my name involves a lot of things, it makes a very loud noise, and everybody keeps wanting my statement, and what happened was totally the opposite of what they say.

“From now on I will expose everything, I will expose all the conversation I had with the girl, all our moments, which are intimate, but it is necessary to be open, it is necessary to expose to prove that nothing really happened at all.”

The case came to light shortly before the Copa America, which the Brazil international missed due to an ankle injury.

His club career is shrouded in uncertainty, with the forward believed to be eager to leave PSG amid reported interest from former club .