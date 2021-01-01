Brazil to host 2021 Copa America after scheduling chaos sees events pulled from Colombia and Argentina

With the two nations originally scheduled to host the event in no position to stage elite competition, CONMEBOL has taken decisive action

With Argentina and Colombia unable to fulfil their commitments as hosts of the 2021 Copa America due to civil unrest and Covid-19 concerns, Brazil has stepped in to stage elite continental competition.

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to cause havoc in South America, and Colombia dealing with anti-government protests, there was a very real threat at one stage that an event which has already been pushed back once would need to be rescheduled again.

CONMEBOL has, however, taken decisive action and announced that the hosts of the 2019 tournament will be stepping up again in an hour of need.

What has been said?

An official statement reads: "The CONMEBOL Copa America 2021 will be played in Brazil!

"Tournament start and end dates are confirmed.

"The venues and the fixture list will be informed by CONMEBOL in the next few hours.

"The oldest national team tournament in the world will thrill the entire continent!"