Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
arsenal manchester unitedGetty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Brazil's rising star scores a hat-trick under the watch of Arsenal and Manchester United scouts

Transfers
Arsenal vs Como
Arsenal
Como
Club Friendlies
Arsenal vs Coventry City
Coventry City
Premier League
Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain
Hull City vs Manchester United
Hull City
Epitsentr Kamianets-Podilskyi vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Epitsentr Kamianets-Podilskyi
Shakhtar Donetsk
Premier League
Kaua Elias
FC Porto vs Alverca
FC Porto
Alverca
Liga Portugal
Chelsea vs AC Milan
Chelsea
AC Milan
England
Italy
France
Ukraine
Brazil
Portugal

English battle for the young Seleção player

Manchester United and Arsenal have sent scouts to run the rule over a Brazilian gem at Shakhtar Donetsk, and the young forward gave them plenty to think about with a hat-trick that turned heads across Europe.

Kaua Elias, 20, struck three times in the second half. One with his head, one with his left foot, one with his right. That treble powered Shakhtar to a thumping 5-1 win over Kudrivka in the Ukrainian city of Lviv last Monday.

Read also

Number 3: who is FIFA's hidden man who shook Infantino's throne?

Demands in the Spanish parliament to exclude Morocco from hosting the 2030 World Cup

According to British newspaper "The Sun", scouts from Arsenal and Manchester United watched Elias closely from the stands, while Italy's Milan and Portugal's Porto are also tracking the Brazilian striker's progress.

He showed the full package on the night. He uses both feet, threatens in the air, and stays cool and clinical inside the box. Elias has already represented Brazil's youth national teams, and Shakhtar value him at around 30 million pounds sterling.

Don't expect the Ukrainians to soften their asking price as the interest builds, especially with his contract running until 2029.

The striker himself has no objection to a move to one of Europe's major leagues, provided any offer comes with a sporting project that suits his career, according to "The Sun".

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google