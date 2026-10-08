Brazil legend: Ronaldo should have hurled insults at Jesus before leaving the camp!

Romário has waded into the row between Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus. The Brazil legend and 1994 world champion threw his weight firmly behind the Portugal captain, backing his decision to walk out of the national team camp. He reckons Ronaldo got one thing wrong before he left, though.

Speaking on the Brazilian "Charla Podcast", the former striker made no secret of whose side he was on. In his eyes, Ronaldo felt undervalued by the technical staff, and that was what drove him out of the camp.

"I think this was Ronaldo's mistake at the start... Ronaldo, in this case, felt that he was someone who was not appreciated, and that he no longer had any importance, and so he left. That is all there is to it. If I were in his place I would have done the same thing," Romário told the Portuguese newspaper "A Bola".

He wasn't finished there. In typically blunt fashion, Romário spelled out the one thing he felt Ronaldo should have done differently before quitting the Portugal camp.

"But before I left, I would have told him (Jorge Jesus) to go to hell, before anything else! But I would have left, that is all. Isn't that his mistake? That is the mistake, that he didn't throw an insult at the man before he left!" the Brazil legend added.

Those words leave no doubt where Romário stands. The controversy rumbles on over what really happened behind the scenes, the dispute that saw the Portugal captain leave the national team camp before the Denmark match.

Ronaldo had walked away after his row with the technical staff boiled over. The crisis has cast a shadow over Portugal's preparations for the fixtures ahead, with everyone now watching to see where the relationship between the captain and Jesus goes next.