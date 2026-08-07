Julian Brandt is relishing his first meeting with Peter Bosz as an Ajax player. The Amsterdam club's new signing worked with PSV's current head coach at Bayer Leverkusen and has stayed in touch with him virtually every year since, he tells Voetbal International and De Telegraaf.

"I played under Peter Bosz at Bayer Leverkusen and I really appreciate him enormously. I love his style," Brandt says. The German midfielder still looks back fondly on his time working with the Dutch coach.

That contact continued after their spell together in Leverkusen. "Since then we've been in touch every year, including when Peter was at Lyon, for example. He is a very good person, but also a demanding coach."

This season, Bosz and Brandt will face each other again, only this time as opponents in the Eredivisie. "At the start of September we'll be facing each other, that will be nice," said the 48-cap Germany international.

"Peter also worked here in Amsterdam, of course, and he also worked with Jordi (at Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv, ed.), so it's a small world!"

For the German, there is no question of any personal rivalry between the two. "It's a small football world. Peter is a great person, so I think he's mainly happy for me," Brandt continues. "But of course he is also an ambitious coach who wants to become champions with PSV for the fourth time in a row. That's logical. He works hard for that."

Brandt did not ask Bosz for advice before his move to Ajax. "I didn't necessarily ask him about Ajax, because when I spoke to Jordi and Míchel, that was enough for me." Brandt and Bosz have not been in contact since he signed in Amsterdam.

That will probably change when Ajax and PSV meet in September. "When Ajax and PSV meet in September, I'm looking forward to seeing him again. There is absolutely no hostility."