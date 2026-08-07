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Jeroen van Poppel

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Brandt is fond of ‘great’ Dutchman: ‘We are in contact every year’

Ajax
J. Brandt

Julian Brandt is looking forward to his first meeting with Peter Bosz as an Ajax player. The Amsterdam club's new signing worked with PSV's current head coach at Bayer Leverkusen and has kept in touch with him almost every year since, he tells the Algemeen Dagblad, Voetbal International and De Telegraaf.

"I played under Peter Bosz at Bayer Leverkusen and I really appreciate him enormously. I love his style," Brandt says. The German midfielder looks back warmly on their time together under the Dutch coach.

Even after they left Leverkusen, they stayed in touch. "Since then we have been in touch every year, including when Peter was at Lyon, for example. He is a very good person, but also a demanding coach."

Later this season, Bosz and Brandt will face each other again, this time as opponents in the Eredivisie. "At the start of September we will be facing each other, that will be nice," said the 48-cap Germany international.

"Peter also worked here in Amsterdam, of course, and he also worked with Jordi (at Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv, ed.), so it is a small world!"

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For Brandt, there is no personal rivalry involved. "It is a small football world. Peter is a wonderful person, so I think he is mainly happy for me," Brandt continues. "But of course he is also an ambitious coach who wants to win the title with PSV for the fourth time in a row. That is logical. He works hard for that."

He did not ask Bosz for advice before moving to Ajax. "I did not necessarily ask him about Ajax, because when I spoke to Jordi and Míchel, that was enough for me." Brandt and Bosz have not been in contact since he signed in Amsterdam either.

That will probably change when Ajax and PSV meet in September. "When Ajax and PSV meet in September, I am looking forward to seeing him again. There is absolutely no hostility."

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