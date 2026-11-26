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The Chili Boys head coach as issued a defiant warning to the Soweto giants, insisting his side will be ready to fight for all three points when the two teams meet this weekend. Despite Amakhosi arriving with significant momentum after their recent cup success, the Eastern Cape outfit is determined to cause an upset on home soil.

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Managing the Amakhosi threat

Chippa United face a stern test on Saturday afternoon as they welcome Kaizer Chiefs to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, with the Chilli Boys expected to put in a disciplined and hardworking performance against the Soweto giants. Coach Brandon Truter has stressed the importance of managing space and showing the right attitude, insisting his players must be prepared to work hard and compete for possession.

“We need to manage the space and then, of course, the attitude; it’s a game for those who will not shy away from working hard and wanting the ball,” Truter told the media. “We can’t let the occasion get the better of us. It will be a massive atmosphere, so we’ve got to get that right,” he added.

Tactical discipline and speed

“Their speed is dangerous, so we have to manage the spaces where we press high and where we drop low; we really have to manage that and make it a bit difficult for them,” Truter explained. The coach is looking for a balanced performance that mixes defensive solidity with clinical attacking intent when opportunities arise.

The Chilli Boys intend to exploit any gaps left by the Soweto giants as they commit bodies forward in search of goals. Truter continued: “We’ll also have to capitalise on their weaknesses or the spaces they will give us and, hopefully, we will come away with all the points.”

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Overcoming the match-fitness deficit

One major concern for the home side is a potential lack of match sharpness, as Chippa have not played a competitive fixture since October 31.

“The team is in good spirits [and] happy at the moment considering our last results. But then the break came in and derailed the progress that we had been making, and now we have to start again. Chiefs playing in the Carling Knockout, they are in a competitive zone already, and coming here with a competitive match behind them,” Truter noted.

Despite the disadvantage of relying on friendly matches to stay fit, Truter remains confident in his squad's mentality for the 3.30pm kick-off. He concluded: “Friendly matches will never replicate the intensity of high-level football games, and that’s my concern at the moment. But I trust the boys; they will rise to the occasion. It is a home game, and we would like to make our people proud.”