Brandon Truter blasts media for trying to get him sacked after Carling Knockout Cup mauling - 'I see that they’re saying I should have been fired'

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Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter has launched a scathing attack on the media, claiming a false narrative is being constructed to force him out of his position. The Chilli Boys boss finds himself under mounting scrutiny following a devastating 4-0 loss to Golden Arrows over the weekend.

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Truter hits back at sack narrative

The atmosphere surrounding the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium has grown increasingly tense following a string of disappointing results for the Eastern Cape outfit. A humiliating exit from the Carling Knockout Cup at the hands of Golden Arrows, who scored two goals in each half at the King Zwelithini Stadium, has intensified the spotlight on Truter’s tenure.

Despite the negative noise, Truter is adamant that the calls for his head are being manufactured by external forces rather than reflecting the reality within the club. The former Richards Bay mentor expressed his frustration with the constant speculation regarding his job security, suggesting that certain sections of the press are actively campaigning for his dismissal.

“There has been a lot said in the media about me still being around at Chippa. I don’t really read much of what’s said in the media, but when I have time I see that they’re saying I should have been fired or whatever; maybe they [media] expected the chairman [Chippa Mpengesi] to do that,” Truter explained in an interview reported by FARPost.

Defending the coaching profession in South Africa

Truter expanded his critique to the wider landscape of South African football, highlighting the frequent turnover of technical staff across the league. He cited the recent movements of prominent figures like Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena, and Steve Barker as examples of the volatile environment coaches must navigate.

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“But Chippa last season, how many points did they have [at this stage]? They had one. So where are we now, and how is the start? The media is driving the narrative that I should be fired. So we are losing coaches in South Africa: Steve Barker, Manqoba [Mngqithi], Rhulani Mokwena, Eric Tinkler just came back. We have a lot of young coaches who need guidance, and top coaches are leaving the country,” he continued during his post-match assessment.

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The coach acknowledged that while results are the primary currency in professional football, there needs to be a balance between performance and the process of building a team culture. He insisted that the Chilli Boys are working hard to move away from their historical reputation for frequent coaching changes. By challenging the "stigma" surrounding the club's management style, Truter is attempting to buy himself more time to implement his long-term vision despite the recent cup disappointment.

Finding positives amidst the goal drought

While the four-goal margin against Golden Arrows was a bitter pill to swallow, Truter pointed to the club's defensive record in the league as a reason for optimism. Chippa United have proved difficult to break down in the Betway Premiership, even if their attacking output has left a lot to be desired. The coach remains confident that his players are fully behind him and that the squad possesses the quality necessary to climb the table once they find their clinical edge in front of goal.

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“Yes, there is pressure; we need to win, and we are entertainers as well, but sometimes we need to be mindful of how we do things. At Chippa there is a culture where we are trying to end the stigma that’s around the media [about chopping and changing of coaches], and the team is doing well at the moment, and there’s progress. We conceded four goals [against Arrows], but we don’t concede much in the league. We do create chances; we just need to score them. There’s a lot of positives, the boys are together, I feel sorry for them that we couldn’t progress [in the Carling Cup], but Arrows is a very good team, well done to them,” he concluded.

Statistically, the start of the 2026/27 campaign has been a mixed bag for Truter, who has won just one of his first eight league matches. However, the five draws his side has accumulated have kept them in eighth place in the standings with eight points.