Bram Nuytinck could scarcely believe what had happened before NEC's elimination in the Champions League qualifiers against FK Bodø/Glimt. As the teams walked out, the Norwegians casually started playing the Europa League anthem, even though both sides were still battling for a place in the Champions League.

The moment immediately caught Dutch viewers by surprise, and Ziggo Sport commentator Wytse van de Goot spotted the mistake straight away. For NEC, the Champions League anthem had become one of the standout parts of their historic European campaign, but in Norway the Nijmegen side were greeted by the music of the competition they would ultimately drop into.

After the match, Ziggo Sport asked Nuytinck about the incident. "Bizarre, isn't it? What was that all about?" the 36-year-old defender replied in disbelief. "I also saw a video recently in which I think it happened at another club. At the time I still thought: surely that can't happen?"

Later, Nuytinck still had little explanation for it. "That is very strange, but it is what it is," said the veteran.

Tuesday night in Norway finally brought NEC's Champions League dream to an end. After the 1-3 defeat at De Goffert, Dick Schreuder's side lost the return leg 3-0, sending Bodø/Glimt through to the league phase of Europe's premier competition and leaving NEC to continue in the Europa League.

Things quickly unravelled for the Nijmegen side when goalkeeper Gonzalo Crettaz handled the ball outside his penalty area and referee Michael Oliver showed him a straight red card. Nuytinck came on in the second half and knew there was little left to do by then except limit the damage. "With ten men against such a well-organised team, it is very difficult to force anything from that position."

Even with the elimination, Nuytinck mainly feels pride in NEC's European run. "You are playing with NEC in the Champions League qualifiers. In the previous round, you knock out Olympiakos, which for NEC is obviously enormous. I am very proud that I can still experience this as an NEC player and as a fan of the club."

Now, the experienced defender says NEC must head into the Europa League with their heads held high. "Above all, we have to be proud of what we have achieved."