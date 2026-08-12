Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Brahim Diaz Real Madrid 2025Getty
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Brahim Díaz and two new signings: Real Madrid's line-up to face La Coruña

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Madrid
Deportivo de A Coruna
Real Madrid
Club Friendlies
B. Diaz
J. Mourinho
Spain
Morocco
Portugal

Real Madrid gear up for official tests

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has named his side to face hosts Deportivo La Coruña this Wednesday evening at the Abanca Riazor, a friendly warm-up as the club build towards the new 2026-2027 season.

The Portuguese boss handed a front-line role to Moroccan star Brahim Díaz, pairing him with Brazilians Vinícius Júnior and Endrick.

Read also

A high salary and rapid promotion: new details in the "Infantino's mistress" case

Hussein Kharja to Vigo: your remarks are despicable, and how can you speak after what you did with Barcelona?

Real Madrid's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Andriy Lunin.

Club Friendlies
Schalke 04 crest
Schalke 04
S04
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
LaLiga
Deportivo de A Coruna crest
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
Elche crest
Elche
ELC

Defence: Álvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rüdiger, Denzel Dumfries.

Midfield: Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Güler.

Attack: Vinícius Júnior, Brahim Díaz, Endrick.

Two new signings caught the eye: Portugal's Bernardo Silva and the Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries.

Mourinho is working his players hard. He wants a strong start to the new campaign, one that makes up for last season's failures both at home and in Europe.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google