Braga’s Seoposenwe: Banyana Banyana created ups and downs I don’t want in my life

South Africa forward Jermaine Seoposenwe has claimed playing for the national team created ups and downs that she did not want in her life.

The former Real Betis star went ahead to blame the environment within the squad for creating the challenges she faced.

"The national teams have created ups and downs for me, which I don't want for my life. I wanted to be happy, whether on the bench or in the game, but the national team had that effect on me," Seoposenwe told CafOnline.

"I think it's all about the environment that created this for me, I've had issues that kept me away from the national team.

"I also think being away from the national team has helped, I think I haven't been as impressive as I should be mentally and physically."

Although she has been absent from Banyana Banyana for three years, the 28-year-old hopes to replicate her good club form with the national team.

"I hope what I'm doing at my club could snowball into the national team, but I also know that when the environment is not right, I also know it's very hard to bring that forward," she added

"I want to be my authentic self everywhere I go. For me, it’s always a tricky situation with the national team, and it's never easy.

"For me also, I had to grow, I needed to evolve, [I] needed to become a better person and look at the things I wasn't doing correctly when I was there, or my mentality or the attitude that I had."

To her, the break she has enjoyed helped her rediscover herself and help South Africa win the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title set to be held in Morocco in July.

"Getting that break and resetting myself to understand the need to evolve mentally and physically to be better," she added.

"I don't want to make excuses, but I want to be my authentic self everywhere I go. I hope I can help my national team the best way I can to win the elusive trophy we've been trying to get for many years.

"That’s definitely the goal."

Seoposenwe helped Braga beat SL Benfica to the 2021/22 league title as she netted eight goals and provided five assists.

"So, nothing now being in a Braga understanding what an environment, a positive environment needs to look like," Seoposenwe concluded.

"It's what I feel like every athlete deserves - you know, a positive working environment that is conducive for you to be a success. And that you ultimately believe what you can be and then have to get that replicated everywhere."