South African Bradley Carnell is among the three coaches who will be battling for the 2023 Major League Soccer Coach of the Year Award.

Carnell has been with St. Louis for two years

He helped them top their zone

The South African nominated for top award

WHAT HAPPENED: Carnell has been delivering consistently with his MLS team St. Louis City, winning 17 matches, losing 12 and drawing five to top the Western Conference table with 56 points.

The 56 points are the most collected by a team since 2018 when Los Angeles managed to collect 57 in a season.

He played a huge role in the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom who has since been doing well for the team.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Carnell will be battling for the annual award alongside Pat Noonan of FC Cincinnati and Columbus' Wilfried Nancy.

St. Louis players, goalkeeper Roman Burki, defender Tim Parker, and midfielder Eduard Lowen, have been nominated in their respective categories.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During his active playing days, the former South Africa defender turned out for top clubs in the country and abroad.

He featured for Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United in Mzansi while in Europe he played for VFB Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach among others.

In 2017, he was appointed New York Red Bulls assistant coach before later serving the team on an interim basis.

St. Louis City SC then appointed Carnell as their head coach in 2022.

WHAT NEXT: The 46-year-old is now hoping to be announced the overall winner on November 21.

Before then, his main job will be to help his team defeat Sporting Kansas City in the Major League Soccer playoffs.