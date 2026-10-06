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England v Czechia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD4Getty Images Sport
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Brace in record appearance! Harry Kane leads England to another victory - world champions Spain turn around a deficit against Croatia shortly before the end

UEFA Nations League A
Match report
England vs Czechia
England
Czechia
Croatia vs Spain
Croatia
Spain
H. Kane
M. Merino

While England can once again thank Harry Kane, Spain celebrated a late win against Croatia despite going behind. The matchwinner was once again Mikel Merino.

Harry Kane marked his record England appearance in style. In the 3-0 (2-0) Nations League win over the Czech Republic, the Bayern Munich striker not only matched the long-standing record of goalkeeper Peter Shilton with his 125th cap, he also almost single-handedly drove the Three Lions to a fully deserved victory with a brace (40th/57th minute) and an own goal he forced (27th).

Three days after the seven-goal show in Croatia (7-0), Kane struck his 90th and 91st international goals in front of 78,000 spectators at Wembley in London, and he has long since been England’s record goalscorer. For the 2-0, the captain only had to apply the finishing touch after a fine move, before heading in the 3-0.

Earlier, the 33-year-old had forced Vladimir Coufal into an own goal, with the Hoffenheim player turning Kane’s waist-high delivery over the line without any pressure from an opponent. After 82 minutes, the matchwinner went off to a standing ovation. The Daily Mail wrote of a "historic evening" for "one of the greatest strikers this country has ever produced".

Following the narrow 3-2 defeat to Spain in their Nations League opener, Thomas Tuchel’s England have now celebrated their third successive clean-sheet win. In November, the final two group matches await in the battle for a quarter-final place, against Croatia (12 November) and perhaps for top spot in the group in Spain (15 November).

FBL-EUR-NATIONS-CRO-ESPGetty Images

Run goes on as Spain beat Croatia after falling behind

World champions Spain have extended their world-record run. Up against a defensively strong Croatia side who, three days earlier, had suffered the heaviest defeat in their history in the 7-0 against England, coach Luis de la Fuente’s team claimed a 2-1 (0-1) win on the fourth matchday of the Nations League thanks to a Mikel Merino brace (61st/88th minute) and are now unbeaten in 42 matches.

Merino struck the winner after Ivan Perisic, who had initially put Croatia ahead (17th), was sent off for a second booking (81st). Shortly beforehand, the former Bundesliga professional had the chance to grab his second against an occasionally careless Spain side, but Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon denied him with a gilt-edged chance (77th).

Perisic had headed Croatia in front after an early big chance for Bayern Munich’s Josip Stanisic (13th). Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon could only parry a shot from Freiburg’s Igor Matanovic. Soon after, Matanovic missed the chance to make it 2-0 after a poor pass from Simón (23rd).

Spain did not threaten for the first time until shortly before half-time, but Lamine Yamal only hit the side-netting after a dream pass from Pedri. After the restart, the world champions turned up the pressure, and after a miscued headed clearance by Stanisic, Merino scored from a Dani Olmo assist. Following Perisic’s sending-off, the super sub then turned the game around with a stunning goal.



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